Nano (XNO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Nano has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $92.08 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,815.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00309700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.87 or 0.00814592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00543854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00062854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 271.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00127399 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

