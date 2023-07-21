Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.36.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

