Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$19.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTL. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.63.

Mullen Group Price Performance

TSE MTL traded up C$0.95 on Friday, reaching C$16.06. The company had a trading volume of 331,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.88. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.43.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

