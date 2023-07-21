Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLLGF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Mullen Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MLLGF remained flat at $11.34 on Friday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

