MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) vs. SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Head to Head Analysis

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $27.14 million 28.37 $3.21 million N/A N/A SciPlay $699.40 million 3.49 $22.40 million $0.99 19.76

Volatility and Risk

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.36, indicating that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery N/A N/A N/A SciPlay 3.36% 3.87% 3.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MSP Recovery and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 5 2 0 2.13

SciPlay has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.93%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Summary

SciPlay beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About SciPlay

(Get Free Report)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Light & Wonder, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.