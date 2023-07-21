Morling Financial Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $166.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $166.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.66.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

