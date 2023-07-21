Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.97 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. 196,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,476. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

