Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.26.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 31.2% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,233 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $8,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

