Morgan Stanley Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $45.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,841,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,682 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

