Morgan Stanley Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $81.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,017,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,137,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,017,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,137,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,701,928 shares of company stock valued at $111,371,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 57,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

