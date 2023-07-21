Morgan Stanley Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $73.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 1,180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 110,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102,156 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

