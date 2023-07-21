Morgan Stanley Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,025.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,133.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.1 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,094.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,073.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,803.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,291.63 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

