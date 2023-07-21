Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $167.27 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,582,862 coins and its circulating supply is 684,935,693 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

