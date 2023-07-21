Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.42. The company had a trading volume of 175,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,478. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.53 and its 200-day moving average is $313.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $361.39.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

