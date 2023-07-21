Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.45. 17,161,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,473,391. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

