Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 741 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $380,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.41. 331,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,407. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.54.
EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.
