Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 406,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

