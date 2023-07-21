Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $2.63 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 601,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,726. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $112.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

