Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $888,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.43. 7,410,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,495,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.09. The firm has a market cap of $762.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

