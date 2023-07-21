Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,574,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,647,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 42,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,933. The company has a market cap of $322.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

