Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 269.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.98. 410,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,109. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

