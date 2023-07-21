Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires New Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tapestry by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Tapestry by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TPR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.90. 231,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

