Monero Market Capitalization Hits $3.03 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Monero has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $103.83 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $165.74 or 0.00557417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,733.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00309505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.29 or 0.00814865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00062646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00129903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,307,743 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

