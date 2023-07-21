Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.88. 7,000,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,833. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

