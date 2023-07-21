Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.28. 33,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insider Activity at Monarch Casino & Resort

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073 over the last 90 days. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.