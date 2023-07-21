Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $41.06 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,891,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 683,027 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 505,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

