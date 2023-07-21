MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $416.53

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 416.53 ($5.45) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.23). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 419 ($5.48), with a volume of 779,381 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 470 ($6.15) to GBX 518 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 405.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.64. The company has a market capitalization of £251.45 million, a P/E ratio of 897.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

