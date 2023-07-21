Mizuho Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $205.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.25.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $175.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,889 shares of company stock worth $55,601,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
