Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $3.24 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

