Mizuho Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $112.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.52.

Datadog Stock Down 4.6 %

DDOG stock opened at $109.90 on Monday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 922,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,272,373. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

