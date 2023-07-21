Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company.

LANC stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.99. 29,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,266. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $128.06 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

