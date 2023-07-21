Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,609,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,647 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,185. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

