Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,000 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.8 %

OLLI traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

