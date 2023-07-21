Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mips AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Mips AB (publ) Stock Performance

MPZAF remained flat at $48.85 during trading on Thursday. Mips AB has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93.

About Mips AB (publ)

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sport helmets, which include bike, snow, equestrian, and team sports helmets, as well as other helmets, such as climbing, snowmobiling, and white water rafting helmets; moto helmets comprising on-road and off-road helmets; and safety helmets for construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil industries, as well as law enforcement and armed forces application.

Further Reading

