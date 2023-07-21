Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.5 %

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,502.71.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,328.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,323.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,440.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

