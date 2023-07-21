Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Stock Price Up 1%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 111,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 112,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.
Medaro Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of 0.13.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.
