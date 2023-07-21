Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.14-2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. Matson also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.14-$2.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $82.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Matson has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $92.10.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matson will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $78,590.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,233,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock worth $3,181,556. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 25.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth about $845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

