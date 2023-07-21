Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $398.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.57 and a 200-day moving average of $371.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

