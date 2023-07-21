Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 835.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 28.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.