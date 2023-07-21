ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.42 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 349,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 29.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.