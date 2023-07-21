Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 327 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $270.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,705. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.50 and a 200-day moving average of $252.96.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
