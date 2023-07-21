Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.97. 1,769,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,839,576. The company has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

