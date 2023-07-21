Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MCN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,229. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

