Macquarie Begins Coverage on MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)

Macquarie started coverage on shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
MGM China Price Performance
MGM China stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. MGM China has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
MGM China Company Profile
