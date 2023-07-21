Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,436,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 1,287,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LKNCY stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of -0.62.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.55). Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

