LTG Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LTG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. 10,000,281 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

