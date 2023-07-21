Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.75. The stock had a trading volume of 555,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.13.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.