Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. 3,774,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

