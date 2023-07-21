Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 488,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $45.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

