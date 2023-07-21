Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,398 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 45.3% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 91,197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 16.8% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. 462,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

